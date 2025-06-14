Director Abishan Jeevinth calls Telugu star Nani "a humble and grounded person"

Chennai, June14 (IANS) Floored by not just Nani's careful observation of his recently released superhit film 'Tourist Family' but also by his humility and down-to-earth attitude, director Abishan Jeevinth on Saturday called the Telugu star a "humble and grounded person."

Taking to his timeline on X to share a picture of him meeting Nani, Abishan Jeevinth said, "What a day! Truly honoured to have met you, @NameisNani sir. You’re such a humble and grounded person. The way you spoke about the film in such detail made it more special for me. Thank you."

It may be recalled that Telugu star Nani had recently expressed his appreciation for Abishan Jeevinth's superhit film.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani had said, "Simple, heart warming films with lot of goodness is what we deserve and #TouristFamily delivers just that.Thanking the whole cast and crew who made this gem of a film. Much needed."

Abishan Jeevinth, the young director, who was overwhelmed by the appreciation from the star, had replied to Nani saying, "Sir, this was totally unexpected! Thank you so much for the encouragement — your tweet truly made our day! We’re feeling extra grateful and super motivated!"

Prior to Nani, several top actors from various industries have congratulated Abishan. In fact, the young director had turned emotional as he disclosed that something inside him had got healed when actor Suriya called him by name and said how much he liked his film.

Taking to his timeline on X to share pictures of him and his team meeting actor Suriya, the young director, whose Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is setting cash registers to ring at the box office, wrote,"Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #touristfamily."

The director went on to say, "There’s a boy in me still watching v1000 (Vaaranam Aayiram) for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir!"

It may be recalled that prior to Suriya, Superstar Rajinikanth, ace director S S Rajamouli and actor and director Dhanush too had congratulated Abishan.

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

--IANS

mkr/