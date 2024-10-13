Zareen Khan, Raj Kundra visit Baba Siddique's residence to pay their last respects

Mumbai: The shocking murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent figure in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a former Maharashtra minister, has sent ripples of grief through the political and entertainment landscapes.

Siddique was fatally shot multiple times near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

In a show of solidarity, actors Zareen Khan, Raj Kundra, and Zaheer Iqbal, among others arrived at Siddique's residence to pay their final respects.

Earlier, fellow actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma also visited, joined by BJP leader Shaina NC and singer Lulia Vantur.

Salman Khan arrived at the sombre gathering clad in a green shirt, accompanied by extensive security.

Also Read: Salman Khan visits Baba Siddique's residence to pay respect

Raza Murad, another actor deeply affected by the tragedy, expressed his sorrow, stating, "People lost a good leader and I lost one of my good friends... He was a very good man, and this is a very sad incident."

Murad emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Siddique's death, questioning the effectiveness of his security detail.

"Strict investigation should be done in this matter... This should not have happened; where were the security officials when this incident occurred? He was given Y security and still, he was shot dead," he noted.

Also Read: Baba Siddiqui murder case: "Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan angle being investigated," says Mumbai Police

Baba Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his passing that same night.

The shocking nature of his murder has raised serious questions about the safety of political figures in the region.

In response to the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024.

The investigation will focus on relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, including several provisions specifically pertaining to security and firearms.

—ANI