SRK, Suhana Khan, Bobby Deol, others attend Rani Mukerji's star-studded Diwali bash

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji hosted a dazzling Diwali party that brought together a plethora of Bollywood's elite, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.

The event was a delightful mix of glamour and tradition, showcasing the festive spirit of the season.

As the festivities unfolded, many celebrities joined in the merriment, including Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rima Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Jimmy Shergill, and Bobby Deol, all dressed in their ethnic finest, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Shweta Bachchan arrived with Karan Johar.

Jimmy Shergill.

Shahid Kapoor arrived with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Bobby Deol.

Rakul Preet Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover.

Sonam Bajwa.

Sonali Bendre with her husband.

Sussanne Khan with beau Arslan Goni.

Zoya Akhtar.

Pooja Dadlani with SRK.

Among the attendees, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda captured the spotlight. Arriving together, Suhana dazzled in a shimmering golden saree, while Agastya complemented her look in a classic black sherwani.

Rani Mukerji's celebration was not just about the glitz; she also paid homage to tradition. She offered prayers to Maa Kaali, seeking blessings for the festive occasion.

For the party, Rani chose an eye-catching purple sharara, enhancing her look with glamorous makeup and elegantly styled hair adorned with flowers.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji's latest film appearance was in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' released in 2023.

She also bagged the Best Actress award at IIFA 2024 for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway'.

—ANI