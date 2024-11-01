Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali with little daughter Raha in matching 'golden' outfits

Mumbai: Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside their home in Bandra on Friday evening as they celebrated Diwali with their adorable little daughter, Raha.

Fans couldn't help but admire the Kapoor family's charm, as the trio stepped out in their matching outfits while enjoying the festival of lights.

On Thursday, Ranbir was seen twinning with Raha in beige kurtas. Today, Alia too joined in on the twinning game, making the family's festive look complete.

The trio were spotted in beautiful golden outfits that caught everyone's attention. Ranbir wore a shiny golden kurta, while Alia looked stunning in a matching golden saree. Little Raha completed the look in her cute golden dress, making their family photo even more special.

The couple also smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside.

Earlier on Thursday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted visiting Neetu Kapoor's residence.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Last month, trade expert Taran Adarsh shared an update about the release change on X, writing, "RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE... 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal".

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

