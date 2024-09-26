Alia Bhatt
Jigra Movie Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt's Action-Packed Drama to Hit Theatres Soon
Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh tease new track 'Chal Kudiye' from 'Jigra'
Aug 29, 2024, 12:30 PM
"Oh you got us in trouble Alia Bhatt...": Kalki Koechlin
Mar 16, 2024, 09:27 AM
"It was a goooooooood day...": Alia Bhatt on her 31st birthday
Feb 29, 2024, 10:05 AM
Ranbir, Alia head to Jamnagar with daughter Raha for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities
Oct 07, 2023, 03:03 AM
Alia Bhatt expresses "Onlyyy love" as she crosses 80 million followers on Instagram
Sep 22, 2023, 12:04 AM
Kareena receives B'day wishes from Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu
Sep 06, 2023, 04:55 PM
Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt-promoted kids' wear brand Ed-a-Mamma
Aug 24, 2023, 10:54 AM
69th National Film Awards to be announced in Delhi today
Aug 18, 2023, 02:46 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 300 crore club globally
Jul 02, 2023, 02:23 PM
Alia Bhatt Shot For 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 Months After Baby Raha’s Delivery
Jun 28, 2023, 03:08 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's romantic track 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani' out now
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says 'gymming got better'
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Alia Bhatt can now 'proudly say I got into IIT-Bombay (for one hour)'
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
'Darlings' maker calls Alia Bhatt a director's actor