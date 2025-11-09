Anil Kapoor says 'keep following that instinct' as he wishes son Harsh Varrdhan on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Anil Kapoor wished his actor son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on his birthday with a sweet post.

Sharing how he is so happy to see his son growing into the person he is today, Anil penned, "Happy Birthday, Harsh! (red heart emoji) Every year, I see more of your strength, conviction, and individuality shining through. (sic)"

Commending the 'Thar' actor for carving his own path, the proud father added, "You’ve never taken the easy way; you’ve chosen your own path, with courage and belief. And every time I watch you chase what you love, it fills me with pride. Keep following that instinct, that honesty, it’s what makes your journey so uniquely yours. @harshvarrdhankapoor."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacted to his father's post with red heart and raised hands emojis.

For the unversed, Anil married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer, in 1984. The couple has three children- daughters Sonam and Rhea, and a son Harsh Varrdhan.

Talking about Anil's professional commitments, he recently wrapped up dubbing for his highly talked about action-drama "Subedaar".

The director of the movie, Suresh Triveni, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and dropped a behind-the-scenes pic. The photo showed Anil and Saurabh at the dubbing studio with the tag “film school”.

Re-sharing the post on social media, the 'Animal' actor mentioned, “Dubbing wrapped.”

"Subedaar" tracks the journey of Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life. Haunted by his past, he is trying to heal his fractured relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

Jointly backed by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Triveni, the project will premiere on Prime Video.

His lineup further includes "Alpha", which has been made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in the drama, which is a part of the YRF spy universe.

--IANS

pm/