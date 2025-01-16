Saif Ali Khan Injured in Scuffle with Intruder at Home, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly sustained minor injuries after an unknown individual entered his residence and was involved in a scuffle with the actor resulting in the injuries.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor’s maid.

When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. Investigation is going on.

The actor, who was immediately attended to, has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

While his injuries are not severe, the police have initiated a full investigation into the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1, which was released in September 2024. The action-packed drama, which also starred Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Saif Ali Khan will star in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The film promises a gripping battle between Saif's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters. (ANI)