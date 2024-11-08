No regrets, going to jail for Bishnoi community, says accused arrested in Salman Khan threat case

Mumbai: The accused arrested for allegedly giving threat message and demanding Rs 5 crore ransom from Bollywood actor Salman Khan while allegedly claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said that he has no regrets about going to jail for the Bishnoi community.

According to Mumbai police, Bhika Ram Bishnoi who was arrested from Karnataka in the case claimed that he has no regrets and that he is going to jail for the Bishnoi community.

Uopn being interrogated by Worli police, the accused said that Lawrence Bishnoi is his idol and revealed that the Rs 5 crore rupees he had demanded from Salman Khan was to build a temple for the Bishnoi community.

The investigation by Worli police has also revealed that the accused used to watch Lawrence Bishnoi's videos regularly and was proud of what the gangster was doing for the Bishnoi community from inside the jail.

The accused said in the interrogation that Salman Khan never apologized for whatever he did, whether it was the hit-and-run case or the hunting the black buck case.

The accused stated that whatever Lawrence Bishnoi is doing is right and that he has no regrets about going to jail, since he is going to jail for the Bishnoi community.

The 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said.

Earlier on Monday, the Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp with the message message saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive "he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore."

"If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

This was the second death threat Salman Khan received in a week.

In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.

Police had further said that the unknown sender has threatened with dire consequences to Salman Khan if the money is not paid to him.

"In the message, the unknown sender said that if he (Salman Khan) does not get the money then he will kill Salman Khan," they added.

The Traffic Police reported the matter to the Worli Police which registered an offence in the matter and started tracking the sender.

"After receiving the threatening message, a case was registered against the unknown person in Worli Police Station of Mumbai," it added.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake.

"The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

The incident came in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai.

—ANI