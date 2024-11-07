Shah Rukh Khan gets threat call, Mumbai Police trace call to Chhattisgarh

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police on Thursday confirmed that Cine Star Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call. A case has been registered under 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS at the Bandra police station.

Mumbai Police say they received a call at the Bandra Police station where the called asked for 50 lakh rupees or he would kill the cine star. The caller said that he would kill Shah Rukh Khan who lived on Bandstand (Bandra), when the caller was asked his name he reportedly told the Police station that it did not matter.

Mumbai Police team has reportedly traced the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Teams of the Mumbai Police have since left for Chhattisgarh and investigation is on.

Earlier on November 5, Mumbai Police had received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. The threat message gave the actor two options apologize or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp with the message saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive.

"He should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

The police said that the message came on Monday and that they have begun an investigation. This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week. In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message. (ANI)