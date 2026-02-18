Anupama Parameswaran to headline director Shaan's psychological thriller!

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, will play the lead in director Shaan's upcoming psychological thriller.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio.

An intense psychological thriller, the project will mark the big-screen reunion of Anupama Parmeshwaran and Shaan, following the phenomenal response to their superhit short film.

Shooting for the film, which is being tentatively referred to as Anupama × RJ Shaan, is likely to commence in May this year, sources claim and point out that the makers will reveal the title soon.

Speaking about Anupama Parmeshwaran, well known producer Prerna Arora said, “Anupama Parmeshwaran represents a rare blend of credibility, versatility, and genuine connect with audiences across languages. At a time when cinema demands authenticity and emotional depth, Anupama brings an effortless strength and intelligence to the screen. We are truly delighted to welcome her to this project and to the Ess Kay Gee–Benchmark family, and we believe this collaboration will translate into a powerful theatrical experience for audiences nationwide.”

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment recently released 'Jatadhara', further strengthening its growing production slate. Prerna Arora, a National Award–winning producer, is known for acclaimed films such as 'Rustom', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pad Man', and 'Pari' and the recently released 'Jatadhara'.

Anupama Parmeshwaran, who has been delivering strong performances consistently in critically acclaimed films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, continues to enjoy strong pan-Indian recognition. In fact, some of her recent films such as 'Bison' and 'Dragon' in Tamil and 'Kishkindhapuri' and 'Karthikeya 2' in Telugu have all gone on to emerge as blockbusters or superhits, further reinforcing her position as one of the most sought-after leading actresses in south cinema today.

