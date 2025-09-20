Alia Bhatt says 'This is so special' as Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound reaches Oscars

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has congratulated Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and the entire team of "Homebound" on being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Alia penned, "Congratulations to the entire team!! This is so special.. Fingers and toes crossed".

Previously, KJo revealed that he feels deeply honoured and humbled as his film “Homebound” has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

The producer of the drama said in a statement, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

"Homebound" director Neeraj Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

Thrilled about her latest professional milestone, Janhvi called the film “nothing short of a dream,”. The ‘Dhadak’ actress took to her IG and shared, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.”

“Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter this movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September :),”Janhvi added.

