Alia Bhatt makes her BAFTA debut with Hindi speech

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) iconic as she added a splash of “desi tadka” while giving her speech to present the honour for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Held at the London’s Royal Festival Hall, Alia first greeted the audience with a “Namaskar”.

She then added: “Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai.”

The actress requested, “Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. And the incredible nominees are.”

She then announced the films, which included It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirat and The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Ahead of presenting the honour, Alia was seen speaking about her daughter Raha at the red carpet.

“My true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs, sometimes, I'm, like, 'Ok, that is life'."

Alia was among presenters such as Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Sadie Sink, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Riz Ahmed and several others, according to an official release.

The Manipuri-language film “Boong” backed by Farhan Akhtar won the prestigious Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha” alongside names such as Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She is currently shooting for “Love And War” with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

