After firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, his ‘Simmba’ actor Ranveer Singh receives threat on voice-note

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The underworld seems to be tightening the noose around the neck of the country’s entertainment capital. After the firing incident outside the house of superstar director Rohit Shetty, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now received a threat from the unidentified source.

The actor received the threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice-note. The security has been beefed up outside Ranveer Singh's house after the voice-note was sent to him, demanding crores of rupees through the message, after which the Mumbai Police was informed. Police have launched a manhunt for the sender of the threatening voice note.

This marks another day of crumbling law and order situation in the city. Earlier, shots were fired outside director Rohit Shetty’s house. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago.

Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire. According to the police, in previous crimes, a similar modus operandi is followed in which several small groups are hired for a crime but it is also taken care that one group does not know about the other group.

For the uninitiated, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. An exclusive footage, shot by IANS, shows three bullet holes on the building. Rohit Shetty's home has two gates, and more than 10 CCTVs can be seen across the tower.

After the shooting, the suspects managed to escape from the scene. As soon as the incident was reported, senior officers of the Mumbai Police and teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached the scene.

