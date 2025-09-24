Actor Arjun Das tells Pawan Kalyan: From now on, I will call you my Annaya (elder brother)

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Arjun Das, who plays a pivotal role in director Sujeeth's action entertainer 'They call him OG', on Wednesday penned a heartfelt post of gratitude to the entire unit of the film in general and to actor Pawan Kalyan in particular, saying that from now on, he will begin to address the Telugu star as his Annaya (elder brother).

Taking to his social media timelines, Tamil star Arjun Das posted a lengthy post, which ran into three pages.

After thanking the director and the entire team of the film, the actor finally chose to thank the film's lead actor Pawan Kalyan.

He wrote in Telugu and English, "Ever since OG started, Pawan Sir fans would come and ask two questions -- OG update and how Pawan sir was doing. I just had to say he's doing well and they would happily leave smiling. I know this love isn't for me, but it is for anyone who is associated with Pawan Sir."

The actor then recalled a conversation he had with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. "I still remember, when you spoke to me the first time, you said you watched my interviews. I called my parents and said Pawan Kalyan Sir knows me, he actually knows my name."

Stating that all that they had spoken during the entire shooting period would come to two hours, Arjun Das said he would cherish those conversations forever. "I'll never forget everything you told me and all the conversations we had. I understood why people call you the Power Star. It's because of the power you hold in your heart. Your kindness, your generosity and your humbleness, you're an extremely hardworking man Sir. I must say this, you are stylish on screen but in real life, you are even more stylish!," Arjun Das said.

The Tamil actor also pointed out that Pawan Kalyan had taken the time to talk to him despite being extremely busy. "Despite several people waiting for you, you spoke to me with full attention. During shoot, when your shirt had blood on it, you chose to change just so I could take a picture with you. It speaks volumes about the person you are sir. When I lent my voice for HHVM, you didn't have to tweet, but you still did," he recalled.

"I am genuinely saying this Pawan Sir. With me, there are no favours, you just have to ask, for you, I'll always always be a message or call away. I truly hope to work with you again. I'll miss the hugs on set everyday Sir," he said.

Finally, Arjun Das told Pawan Kalyan, "In future, in any movie of yours, whether it's a voice over or even if I'm there for a minute or I'm somewhere behind you in the background kept in out of focus, I will be happy to do it for you. The only other person I have said this to is Lokesh. Sir if you call me, I'll be there. No matter what, I don't know why but you feel like family. Thank you, Pawan Annaya. From now on, with your permission, I am calling you my elder brother."

