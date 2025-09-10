Abhishek Banerjee to reprise his role as Compounder in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee reprises his role as Compounder in the film adaptation of popular web series ‘Mirzapur’.

A source close to the production confirmed the news, adding to the growing excitement.

“It's confirmed Abhishek Banerjee is returning as Compounder. He was featured in the announcement teaser of the film along with other prime cast members of Mirzapur. It will be exciting for audiences to see him share the screen with Munna Bhaiya once again,” the source added.

In a recent conversation with a fan, Abhishek shared that he will once again be part of this magnificent franchise, which has now transitioned from the digital world to the grandeur of cinema.

Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the first schedule of the film in Mumbai.

A source close to Rasika, who plays the role of Beena Tripathi in the “Mirzapur” franchise, shared: “Rasika has prepped for the role really well and slipped back into Beena’s world with ease. There’s a lot of anticipation to see the entire cast come together, but what’s exciting is how impactful her role is shaping up to be.”

The source added: “From everything we’ve seen so far, it feels like Beena Tripathi will bring something never seen before in the Mirzapur universe.”

The cast also includes Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their characters of Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. As per ongoing chatter, actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also joined the cast of the film. However, their roles are currently underwraps.

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

