Aamir Khan on IFFM: Great initiative of cinema that brings people, cultures together

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has commenced the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 and said that it is a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together.

Aamir expressed, “It’s great to be here in Melbourne. I’m elated to be part of the Indian film festival of Melbourne.”

“It’s a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together. I’m certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience,” added the superstar.

The IFFM 2025 commenced with its official press conference in the presence of some of the most celebrated names from the Indian film industry alongside distinguished delegates from the Victorian Government.

The event saw a glittering lineup of guests, including Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R.S. Prasanna and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Also present were Baksho Bondi’s talented director Tanushree Das, and members of the cast as the film is set for a premiere on the opening night.

Co-directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi in their directorial debut, Baksho Bondi, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, is jointly produced by Tillotama and Jim Sarbh.

The film features Tillotama Shome as Maya, set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, weaving a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman navigating her everyday life.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said: We are privileged to host legends and visionaries like Aamir Khan, storytellers like Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and actors whose performances move audiences across the globe.”

“This year’s programme, headlined by Baksho Bondi as our Opening Night Film, is an exciting blend of creativity, diversity, and cinematic excellence. The presence of so many eminent guests, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the Victorian Government, makes this year’s festival not just a cultural celebration, but also a bridge that strengthens the ties between India and Australia”.

Aamir will hoist the Indian national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. The ceremony will take place as part of the festival’s annual Independence Day celebrations.

This year, IFFM will screen nearly 75 films that reflect themes of inclusivity spanning gender, race, sexuality, disability, and women’s representation. One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival is the LGBTQ+ Pride Night scheduled for August 22, which promises to be a powerful tribute to queer cinema and Queer South Asian identity in Australia.

