First year IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room, police launch probe

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A first-year undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room at the New Vindhyachal Apartments on the campus, officials said on Friday.

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The incident triggered concern among students and the institute's administration.

The institute stated that the student’s body was discovered inside his room on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the matter was immediately reported to the police, following which a team from the Delhi Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

In a statement, the IIT Delhi administration expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and untimely death of the student and said the institute is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies, and further details will emerge once the police complete their preliminary probe.

"The institute stands in solidarity with the student’s family during this difficult time and is extending all possible assistance to them," the IIT Delhi administration said.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom on the campus. Students have expressed shock and concern over the development.

The institute said counselling and mental health support services are available for students on campus.

Police have said that all aspects of the case are being examined and the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received.

The IIT administration and the police have not released the name of the deceased student yet.

The issue of mental health and stress among students in premier higher education institutions, including IITs, has frequently been raised in recent times, with several cases discussed in the Parliament.

The Union Ministry of Education had recently taken cognisance of a similar incident at IIT Kanpur and constituted a three-member committee to review the implementation of mental health and well-being guidelines.

The ministry had issued framework guidelines in July 2023 aimed at strengthening emotional and mental well-being support systems in higher education institutions across the country. These guidelines emphasise counselling services, faculty sensitisation, continuous mentoring, and the creation of early warning mechanisms to identify students facing stress or vulnerability.

--IANS

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