IIT Delhi
J·Jul 22, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC seeks correct answer from IIT-Delhi experts of a NEET-UG question
J·Feb 16, 2024, 03:28 pm
IIT Delhi At Abu Dhabi: Excellence Beyond India's Borders
J·Jul 10, 2023, 03:59 pm
Enactus PU Team Shines At The Enactus Nationals Exposition 2023 Held At IIT Delhi
J·Jul 05, 2023, 08:58 pm
PM2.5 pollution in India drops 19% from 2017 to 2022: Analysis
J·May 02, 2023, 05:03 pm
Government Is Mulling Over Making Indian Patent Act More Simplified And Research Friendly For Product-Oriented Results
J·Jun 13, 2023, 06:27 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Participates In Consultation On Draft NCrF At IIT Delhi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT-Delhi prof-led panel to probe Ramban tunnel collapse
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi launches 5G Test Bed developed by eight technical institutes
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rupala hands over a 'Go Kasht' machine to Project Arth & ENACTUS IIT Delhi students
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.