Smart travel cards, new bus routes, shelters in the pipeline: Delhi CM

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Transport Department and asserted that the dream of equipping Delhi with world-class public transport will soon be realised with the issue of smart travel cards, restructuring of bus routes and modernisation of bus terminals.

CM Gupta also announced plans to redesign bus queue shelters (BQS) to make them more comfortable and high-tech.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai, and other senior officials.

CM Gupta stated that DTC, which is currently running at a loss of Rs 60,000 crore due to past mismanagement, will be revitalised and transformed into a robust transport service.

She added that the number of both small (DEVI) and large buses is being increased, and the new routes are being strategically planned to enhance accessibility for commuters.

“Our government envisions DTC as a symbol of excellent transport service in Delhi,” claimed the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Gupta, while reviewing the city's transport systems, laid out key objectives that will shape Delhi’s public transport future.

One of the major announcements was the introduction of a unified smart card system for all modes of public transport in Delhi. This card will enable seamless travel across DTC buses, Delhi Metro, and the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), said a statement.

The Chief Minister also announced a special Pink Card for women and transgender residents, which will allow them free travel in DTC buses.

“Discussions are currently underway with banks to ensure a smooth and foolproof rollout of these cards, aimed at making public transportation more accessible and hassle-free,” said the statement.

She also shared the current status of the DTC fleet, noting that Delhi operates 660 small electric buses, 1,800 large electric buses, and 1,800 CNG buses, with a total of 4,800 electric buses forming the city’s robust EV fleet.

However, she acknowledged that many of these buses still operate on outdated routes, limiting their effectiveness in serving the city's population.

To address this, the government has collaborated with IIT Delhi to design a comprehensive new route plan. This plan is intended to improve bus connectivity in underserved localities and ensure better integration with Metro services, she said.

A pilot project will be initiated in Yamuna Vihar, following which the model will be implemented citywide.

She said another key area of focus is the modernisation of Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) across the capital.

All BQS will be upgraded with real-time arrival displays, LED lighting, digital boards, solar power support, and weather-resistant designs. These upgrades will be executed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Currently, out of the 4,627 shelters in Delhi, only 2,021 are functional. The new shelter designs are inspired by global standards and tailored to Delhi’s local needs, said the statement.

