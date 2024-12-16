Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges Corruption: 15 Mahayuti Ministers Accused of Criminal Background

Nagpur (Maharashtra): As the Mahayuti leaders were sworn in as ministers in the newly formed Maharashtra government, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday accused at least 15 ministers in the cabinet of being "tainted," saying that they have been charged with "corruption" and "harassment".

Congress Vijay Wadettiwar says, "There are about 15 ministers in this cabinet, who are tainted and have corruption, harassment charges against them. Sab criminal unki parshbhoomi rahi hai (They have a criminal background). They work with goons and safeguard culprits," Wadettiwar, former Leader of Opposition (LoP), told ANI.

The senior leader said that Mahayuti could change ministers after one year instead of replacing them after 2.5 years. If they work well, keep them or else remove them (from the cabinet), he added.

"They have such a huge majority that they can change ministers after a year, why do they have to change after 2.5 years? They can keep changing ministers every year. If they work well, keep them or else remove them," Wadettiwar said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday said that the cabinet portfolios will be distributed in two days. He asserted that there was no delay.

"There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out."

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government was planning to table 20 bills during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Maharashtra assembly session started on December 16 and is scheduled to end on December 21 in Nagpur.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur's Ramgiri on Sunday, CM Fadnavis emphasised that "dynamic governance" has begun in Maharashtra.

According to a statement by the CM's office, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde outlined the government's commitment to "Mission Prosperous Maharashtra," while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured balanced development across the state.

Fadnavis on Sunday also announced that 39 leaders have taken the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers, and that portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised within two days.

The cabinet expansion came more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite having a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)