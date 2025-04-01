Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye: Akhilesh Yadav on CM Dhami renaming 11 places in 4 districts

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the announcement of renaming 11 places in four districts of the state.

'Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye (Should rename Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2)" former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said.

On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Dhami announced the renaming of various places in the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

While making the announcement, he said that the renaming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. This initiative aims to inspire people by honoring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture, according to an official statement.

In the Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar, as per CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement.

In the Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be renamed Ramji Wala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar, and Abdullah Nagar to Daksh Nagar, the announcement further added.

In Nainital district, Nawabi Road will be renamed Atal Marg, and the road from Panchakki to ITI will be named Guru Golwalkar Marg, the announcement said.

In Udham Singh Nagar, the Sultanpur Patti municipal council will be renamed Kaushalya Puri, it added.

Acharya Dr Vipin Joshi of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple lauded this decision of Uttarakhand government, saying that the this is historic and should be appreciated.

He also said that Haridwar is one of the main gates of the Devbhoomi, and the names of the places there should be according to the Sanatan culture.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "This is historic and should be appreciated. Haridwar is one of the main gates of our Devbhoomi, and the names of the places there should be according to our Sanatan culture...I welcome the step taken by the Chief Minister" (ANI)