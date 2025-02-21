UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Vows Action After Hathras Stampede Report Submission

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the committee had submitted its report in the Vidhan Sabha regarding the Hathras incident.

Further he stated that action would be taken against the people responsible.

Speaking to the media, Pathak said "The committee has submitted its report in the Vidhan Sabha regarding the Hathras incident... Action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it..."

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav however questioned the BJP government's handling of the Hathras stampede, stating that justice cannot be expected under its rule.

"Justice cannot be expected from the BJP government... When I read the report, then I can say something," Yadav said.

This comes after the judicial report of the 2024 Hathras stampede was handed over to the state government. The report is likely to be presented in the legislative assembly in the current budget session.

About 121 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede at a 'Satsang' organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Suraj Pal, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 2, 2024. The incident took place in the Fulari village in the district.

As per reports, the event drew in a crowd of over two lakh devotees, while permission was only granted to have around 80,000 attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh police prepared a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people pertaining to the stampede incident in Hathras. The chargesheet, however, does not mention Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, who held the 'Satsang' in Hathras, according to defence lawyer AP Singh.

Meanwhile, speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement against BSP chief Mayawati, UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak said that Rahul Gandhi was 'frustrated' and does not know what to say when.

"Rahul Gandhi is frustrated. He is surrounded by internal conflicts. He does not know what to say and when. He is in a delusion. He keeps blabbering against India and its culture. The people of India have rejected him."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi had claimed that BJP would not have won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if Mayawati had not stayed away from the INDIA bloc.

In a post on X today, Mayawati wrote, "It is a common discussion that this time Congress contested the Delhi Assembly elections as BJP's B team, due to which BJP has come to power here. Otherwise, Congress' condition would not have been so bad in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates."

Taking a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BSP chief advised him to engage in introspection rather than pointing fingers at others. "It would be better if the supreme leader of this party, Rahul Gandhi, looks into himself before pointing fingers at others and especially at the BSP chief in any matter. This is my advice to him," she said.

Notably, Congress and the Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 parliamentary elections together as part of the INDIA alliance, while the BSP fought the elections independently. (ANI)