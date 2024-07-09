Hathras Stampede
Jul 09, 2024, 07:42 AM
Hathras Stampede: 6 officials including SDM, CO suspended for negligence in duties
Jul 09, 2024, 04:54 AM
Hathras Stampede: SIT says organisers of 'Satsang' responsible for mishap
Jul 06, 2024, 02:34 PM
Akhilesh Yadav calls arrests made by UP govt in Hathras incident "conspiracy", demands judicial inquiry
Jul 05, 2024, 08:04 AM
Hathras stampede: Devastated kin say Rahul promised he'd push for higher ex gratia, other aid
Jul 04, 2024, 06:07 AM
Hathras stampede: UP Police conduct search at Bhole Baba's ashram in Mainpuri
Jul 03, 2024, 03:49 PM
UP CM Yogi Arrives In Hathras To Meet Victims Of Stampede Incident
Jul 03, 2024, 01:04 PM
"Hathras incident occurred due to negligence of administration...." says Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Singh
Jul 03, 2024, 10:04 AM
Hathras stampede: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial probe
Jul 03, 2024, 07:06 AM
Hathras stampede: 4-time rise in autopsies in neighbouring Etah, asphyxia caused most deaths
Jul 03, 2024, 06:57 AM
Rajya Sabha condoles loss of lives in Hathras stampede
Jul 03, 2024, 06:39 AM
Hathras stampede: Plea in SC to probe incident by expert committee
Jul 02, 2024, 01:42 PM
Around 50-60 killed in UP's Hathras stampede, death toll likely to increase
Jul 02, 2024, 11:47 AM
27 dead in stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras