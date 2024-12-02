They are busy selling liquor Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya slams AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that they are "busy selling liquor" instead of prioritising the health of the people in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Mansukh Mandaviya noted the importance of the central government's Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vaya Vandana scheme, saying they "should benefit the people of Delhi."

"Government of India has written and it is our request that the Delhi Govt should think about the health of the people of the national capital but they are busy selling liquor. Central Government's schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana should benefit the people of Delhi," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya's remark came after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government regarding its failure to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

On November 28, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi expressed that the AAP government is ready to implement the scheme. However, there are contradictions between the facilities offered by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and those under Ayushman Bharat.

"The Delhi government has always been committed to providing robust health facilities. We are ready to implement the core principles of Ayushman Bharat. However, there are significant contradictions between the facilities provided by Delhi government hospitals and those under the Ayushman Yojana," she said.

She further said, "In Delhi government hospitals, everything is free. On the other hand, Ayushman Bharat imposes restrictions, such as denying benefits to those who own a refrigerator, a vehicle, or a concrete house. It also caps the financial assistance at Rs5 lakh per family. If two family members are ill simultaneously, one may not receive benefits. We do not want to compromise free medical care. Therefore, we have instructed the health department to explore ways to implement the Ayushman Yojana without disadvantaging anyone," CM Atishi added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP for "sacrificing the interest of people" by not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

"I would like to thank the judges of the Delhi High Court - at a time when the AAP government is sacrificing the interests of the people of Delhi, the High Court has to play the role of protecting the interests of the people of Delhi. The High Court issued a notice (to the Delhi govt) when all the seven MPs of Delhi knocked at the doors of the court - to implement PM-JAY, a Rs 5 lakh health cover to the people, the biggest such scheme in the world. But the AAP government is keeping the people away from this benefit due to their political interests," Bansuri Swaraj said.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Government on Thursday regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by all seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Delhi.

The petition sought directions for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. (ANI)