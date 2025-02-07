SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP's Fake Voting in Milkipur By-polls

Noida: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP called their party workers from all adjacent districts for fake voting in the Milkipur by-elections concluded on February 5.

Speaking to mediapersons, Yadav said that the Milkipur by-polls was a well-planned election.

"About the Milkipur by-election, I invited all to see how the democracy is going in a BJP-ruled state. BJP has called their party workers from all the adjacent districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Amethi for fake voting. It's in the public domain how presiding officers were receiving inputs about their targets. It was a well-planned election," he said.

On the Delhi Assembly election results, the Samajwadi Party Chief said that many times, the exit polls don't go right.

"Tomorrow, the result is going to be declared; all the truth will come out as to who is going to form the government (in Delhi)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 57.13 per cent in the by-elections concluded on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that this is the manner in which the BJP contests the elections and the Election Commission is "dead".

"This is the manner in which BJP contests elections. Election Commission is dead. We will have to gift them white cloth," Akhilesh told ANI.

On Wednesday, Yadav claimed that the police were checking the ID cards of the voters. In a post on X, Yadav demanded action from the Election Commission to remove people involved in this.

However, Ayodhya Police responded to Samajwadi Party Chief's allegation and said that the id cards of booth agents were being checked, not of voters. It also asked the former CM to "not make false statements".

Earlier, Samajwadi Party candidate for the Milkipur assembly by-elections, Ajit Prasad, spoke to ANI about the voting process and alleged interference by certain elements.

He claimed, "The votes are in favour of the Samajwadi Party, but some mischievous elements are trying to influence the voters. The police here are also pressurising the voters to not vote for the Samajwadi Party, but the people of Milkipur are only voting for us." (ANI)