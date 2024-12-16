Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Accuses Government of Acting Against Indian Constitution

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday stated that the present government is working against the principles of the Constitution of India.

Addressing the media, Sanjay Raut claimed that critical institutions such as the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and Raj Bhavan which should be the guardians of the Constitution and the ruling government is not in the interest of the nation.

"The present government is working against the Constitution of India. Today, there will be a discussion on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.. The role being played by the judiciary, Parliament and the Election Commission of India, Raj Bhavan, which should be the guardians of the Constitution, and the ruling government is not in the interest of the nation," he said.

"If the government had won more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the topic of discussion in the Lok Sabha would have been 'Why is it necessary to change the Constitution.' In a country where the judiciary and the Election Commission of India are working under the pressure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, the Constitution is in danger," Raut added.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The is scheduled to conclude on December 20.

Earlier on December 15, Raut launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha, questioning his sincerity and commitment to fighting corruption

Raut also criticised the PM's relation with business magnate Gautam Adani, implying that the Prime Minister's tolerance of Adani undermines his claims of zero tolerance towards corruption.

"Ask your 56-inch chest, how many corrupt people are around me? He should ask himself. You (PM Modi) are tolerating Adani and he talks about zero tolerance towards corruption. PM Modi never does what he says," Raut told reporters.

He further accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of being "corrupt," demanding that PM Modi should remove the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief from the party (alliance).

"He (PM Modi) should remove Ajit Pawar from the party (alliance). He took an oath in your 'great' presence...Eknath Shinde is one of the most corrupt leaders and the other 10-12 people who came with him underwent raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Can you dare to sideline them?" Raut remarked. (ANI)