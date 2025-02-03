Raut Warns of Democracy Threat if Delhi Votes Based on Modi's Kumbh Visit

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed Prime Minister Modi's expected visit to the Kumbh Mela, stating that if Delhi votes based on this symbolic gesture, it would pose a "danger" to the country's democracy.

Raut said that Arvind Kejriwal's Kejriwal's good work will lead to a win for his Aam Aadmi Party y in the upcoming elections. Further the UBT leader said that the AAP government should be judged on its performance, not on symbolic gestures.

On Delhi assembly polls, Raut said, "On the same day, Modi ji is visiting Kumbh to take a holy dip. He thinks that the people of Delhi will vote for him on this basis. If people vote on this basis democracy is in danger in the country. Kejriwal ji should get votes based on the work he has done."

Addressing the Union Budget, Raut criticised the government's policies, stating, "To benefit from Rs 12 lakh, you must have that income. Congress has been in power for a long time, and I can name leaders who have presented excellent budgets. Don't just make noise, go to the Kumbh Mela, take a dip, and be seen on TV."

On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raut said, "The Finance Minister should be strict. The person holding the position of Finance Minister must be tough. The Finance Minister is appointed to generate the country's revenue. Whatever the Prime Minister doesn't want to address directly, he uses the Finance Minister to communicate it."

Raut also raised questions about the Budget's impact on inflation, unemployment, and the middle class.

He asked, "Is there a plan in the Budget to reduce inflation? Are there measures to address unemployment? If inflation and unemployment are not reduced, what will happen to the middle class? What is the plan to strengthen it?" He further emphasized, "Apart from income tax, there is no scheme for the middle class. The middle class doesn't see any plans beyond an income of Rs 12 lakh."

Speaking on contract workers, Raut urged the government to clarify how many of the 1.2 crore workers out of 3.5 crore are paying taxes. He also commented on the time needed to understand the budget, saying, "It takes at least 72 hours to understand the budget. Modi is shouting loudly, questioning what he understands about the budget."

Turning to Maharashtra, Raut made comments on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's reluctance to stay in the official CM residence, Varsha Bungalow.

He said, "For the first time, I am seeing that a CM is scared of going to Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the CM...If you are the CM, then you have to stay there...I am hearing that Devendra Fadnavis doesn't want to go there. This has never happened before in Maharashtra..."

Raut questioned the reason behind this fear, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate, "Why is he afraid to go there? What is hidden inside? What is the secret?" He referred to a film called "2 Gadd Zameen Ke Neeche" (Two Feet Under the Ground), suggesting that a similar investigation should be done into Varsha Bungalow.

Raut asked, "What is buried under the ground? That's something to check. These discussions are happening now. We are hearing about them too. What can we do? But in Maharashtra something like this never happened."

The UBT leader also made remarks by hinting at changes regarding the Waqf and JPC Bills, stating, "What has been removed, what has been kept, will be clear shortly." (ANI)