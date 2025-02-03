Randeep Surjewala Moves Motion in Rajya Sabha Over Disrespect Towards Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday moved a notice of motion to discuss the "growing instances of disrespect" towards the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar across the country.

In a notice to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged the suspension of the other scheduled businesses listed for today to discuss the specific issue he mentioned.

This comes after the recent vandalism of the statute of BR Ambedkar in Punjab's Amritsar and a speech in the Rajya Sabha during Winter Session of the Parliament, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Sujrewala in his notice claimed that there is a "deliberate effort" to undermine the principles of social justice and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 3rd February 2025: "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other scheduled business to discuss the growing instances of disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar across the country. Recent events including derogatory remarks made even within Parliament, the vandalism and desecration of his statues, and systematic attempts to distort his legacy-point to a deliberate effort to undermine the principles of social justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution," Surjewala said in the notice.

Alleging that these incidents are part of a "broader agenda" aimed at fostering social divisions and eroding the constitutional framework, Surjewala in a notice, said, "These repeated acts of disrespect not only insult Dr. Ambedkar's extraordinary contributions but also weaken the foundational values of our democracy. Such incidents appear to be part of a broader agenda aimed at fostering social divisions and eroding the constitutional framework that guarantees rights and dignity for all citizens."

The Congress MP further hit out at the authorities for not taking measures to prevents such incidents, stating, "The inability-or unwillingness of the authorities to prevent such acts or take swift action against the perpetrators raises serious concerns about the commitment to upholding constitutional morality."

"This House must urgently deliberate on the rising frequency of these attacks, their far-reaching consequences for social harmony, and the concrete measures required to ensure strict accountability. The dignity of the Constitution and its principal architect must be upheld without compromise," the notice added. (ANI)