Randeep Surjewala

Aug 26, 2024, 12:10 PM

"Not authorised to speak..." BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers' agitation

Madhya Pradesh
Sep 17, 2023, 12:16 AM

'Kamal Nath will be CM face if Cong voted to power in MP'

Sep 13, 2023, 07:51 AM

Congress holds Screening Committee meeting for 2nd straight day in Delhi for poll-bound MP

Jul 19, 2023, 10:26 PM

HC stays coercive action against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in 2000 case

Karnataka
May 27, 2023, 02:29 AM

Cong finalises Karnataka cabinet expansion members to take oath Saturday

May 19, 2023, 06:31 PM

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with Cong high command

Guest Post
May 05, 2023, 11:24 PM

United We Fail

