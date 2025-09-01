'2 hours of rain, 20 km of jam': Surjewala's jibe at Haryana CM over traffic congestion, drainage in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday criticised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over waterlogging and drainage issues in Gurugram, which often lead to massive traffic congestion in the Millennium City, giving commuters and pedestrians a harrowing time, mainly during the monsoon.

Taking to X, the senior Congress leader posted a video showing choked roads of Gurugram, and wrote: "2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam. As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn’t travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of the Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion. This is the BJP’s 'triple engine model' of Millennium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation."

Gurugram often grabs news for waterlogging and traffic jams, especially when it rains for an extended period of time. Netizens frequently take to social media, with some posting memes while others narrating their ordeal caused by the bumper-to-bumper traffic after rain.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government is prepared to deal with any flood exigencies owing to heavy rain and swollen rivers.

"The government is making every effort so that no citizen faces any loss," the CM said.

He also appealed to the public to remain cautious and avoid going to hilly areas.

The weather in Delhi-NCR changed dramatically on Monday as overcast skies gave way to spells of rain and gusty winds across the region, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and humidity.

By afternoon, several parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi received heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded several degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Many residents said they felt an unusual September chill as cool winds swept through the region.

The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. The forecast proved accurate, with heavy rainfall turning the skies dark in broad daylight and forcing commuters to switch on headlights.

While the showers provided relief from sweltering conditions, they also caused widespread disruption. Waterlogging was reported in several areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Long traffic snarls formed on arterial roads, with the movement of vehicles slowing to a crawl in many pockets. Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

--IANS

pgh/dan