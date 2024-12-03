Matter of sadness that they are insulting mandate Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Mahayuti over delay on CM face

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticised the Mahayuti alliance for the delay in declaring the Chief Ministerial candidate for Maharashtra, calling it a matter of sadness that they are disrespecting the mandate they received.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that no one has yet staked a claim before the Governor to form the government.

"It is not a matter of humour but of sadness that they are insulting the mandate they received. They have announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5, but the Governor is unaware. No one has staked a claim before him to form the government, nor has he invited anyone. Nobody knows who the Chief Minister will be. It is disheartening for Maharashtra that despite such a strong mandate, they are unable to make a decision. In contrast, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand has already taken the oath, but this is not happening in Maharashtra," Priyanka told ANI.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, achieved a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23. However, the alliance has yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Commenting on suggestions from TMC leaders that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the leader of the INDIA bloc, days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the matter would be discussed, and a resolution would be worked out.

"This should be discussed, and we will work out a solution. However, we are very clear that there should be no compromise with the Constitution and our democracy," she said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the violence in Sambhal, alleging that the Place of Worship Act had been violated.

"First, the fire was set in Sambhal. Now, it's Ajmer's turn. Next, it will be Haji Ali, and then Nizamuddin. They will target wherever it suits them. The Place of Worship Act has been violated in Sambhal," she stated.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government while raising the Sambhal incident in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Addressing the lower house, the SP chief accused the state administration of orchestrating a "well-planned" conspiracy to divert attention from the state bypolls and called for a "murder case" to be registered against the police and administration.

"Sambhal, known for its brotherhood, became part of a well-planned strategy. The incident that occurred there was a 'well-planned conspiracy.' The BJP and its allies' calls for excavation across the country are destroying the nation's brotherhood," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"I say this is a conspiracy because by-elections in Uttar Pradesh were initially scheduled for November 13 but were postponed to November 20. This BJP government does not believe in the Constitution."

Tensions in Sambhal have remained high since November 19, following clashes between protestors and police over a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, which resulted in four deaths. (ANI)