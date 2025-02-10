Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha Over Deportation of Indians from US

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States and the Government of India's response on the matter.

In his motion to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari urged that the House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other scheduled business to deliberate on the deportation process and the conditions faced by Indian nationals.

The Congress MP claimed that, according to US estimates, approximately 7.25 lakh undocumented Indians reside in the United States, with 24,000 currently held in detention facilities.

"Of these, 487 individuals have been served final deportation orders, and 298 have been positively identified as Indian nationals," he stated.

Tewari expressed concern over their deportation process and the conditions they face while being repatriated.

"Reports and visuals indicating that Indian deportees have been subjected to restrictive measures, including handcuffs, have caused deep distress and warrant careful examination. These individuals, who sought better opportunities abroad, deserve to be treated with dignity and in accordance with established human rights principles," he claimed.

Citing the seriousness of the issue, he emphasized the need for the Union government to clarify whether due process under U.S. law was adhered to in these deportations and what diplomatic measures are being taken to ensure the rights and dignity of Indian citizens.

He further urged the central government to inform the House about the steps it has undertaken or intends to take to prevent any recurrence of such concerns.

"In light of these developments, I urge the Government to apprise the House of the steps it has undertaken or intends to undertake to prevent any recurrence of such concerns. This matter holds national significance as it pertains to the well-being and fair treatment of Indian citizens abroad," he said.

"I seek the permission of the Chair to raise this matter," Tewari added.

Notably, a US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the U.S. arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the aircraft that landed in Amritsar.

Following the event, opposition parties criticized the government inside and outside Parliament, alleging that the deported Indians had been brought back in an "inhuman manner" in a U.S. military plane and were "ill-treated and handcuffed." (ANI)