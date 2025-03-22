Make in India classic case of prioritising publicity rather than delivery: Kharge slams BJP-led government

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticised the 'Make in India' initiative, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s promise to transform India into a "global manufacturing hub" has not been fulfilled.



In a post on X, Kharge said, "Modi Govt's 'Make in India' is a classic case of giving importance to PUBLICITY rather than DELIVERY. In its 2014 Manifesto, the BJP made 10 promises to make India a "Global Manufacturing Hub", NONE of which have been fulfilled."

Kharge further stated, "The situation has become worse, with a massive decline of employment in manufacturing and share of manufacturing in the GDP. PSUs are being sold. MSMEs are suffering. Bureaucratic hurdles are the order of the day. Indian entrepreneurs are moving abroad and setting up companies there, instead of preferring India. Exports are in a free fall."

The Congress chief also posted two questions: "Has the Modi Govt wound up the Phase 1 of the much-hyped PLI Scheme worth Rs1.97 Lakh Cr, after 12 out of 14 identified sectors failed to take off? Why has the share of merchandise in India's total exports fallen to its lowest level in at least 50 years, under the Modi Govt?"

He further went on to compare the BJP's rule with that of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Kharge added, "It is a fact that it accelerated the fastest in Indian history under Congress-UPA. Perhaps, Modi ji would now realise that the REAL Aatmnirbhar Bharat was under Congress !"

The 'Make in India' initiative was launched globally in September 2014 as a part of India's renewed focus on Manufacturing. The objective of the Initiative is to promote India as the most preferred global manufacturing destination (ANI)