Liquor Scam, Complaints Against AAP Impacted Delhi Polls: TMC's Saugata Roy

Kolkata: After the Aam Aadmi Party's crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, which ended its near decade rule in the national capital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday said that people had complaints against the AAP and the alleged 'liquor scam' also had an impact on the elections.

Roy further stated that INDIA bloc parties need to fight together keeping aside their 'ego' or else similar results will be seen.

"People in Delhi voted against Aam Aadmi Party, our party supported AAP but to be honest, people had complaints against Aam Aadmi Party. The liquor scam had an impact. BJP tried hard and won, now they will become more aggressive in the country and take their agenda forward. If the parties of the INDIA alliance fight together only then something will happen, if they remain with their ego then the decision will be the same as Delhi's," Roy told ANI.

Speaking on the West Bengal political scenarios, the TMC MP said that "there only TMC in Bengal" and it will be victorious in the next elections also.

"There is only TMC in Bengal, Bengal cannot be compared to Delhi or any other state. There is TMC in every street, locality of Bengal, only we will win here," he said.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5. (ANI)