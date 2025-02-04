Giriraj Singh Responds to Owaisi's Remarks on Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday regarding the Waqf amendment bill. He stated that India's Constitution does not belong to any individual and that Owaisi should not remain in denial.

Singh also emphasized that the proposed bill will operate following the law, as no one is above it.

"India's Constitution does not belong to anybody and Asaduddin Owaisi must not live in denial. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and law will prevail. No one is above the law, be it Hindu or Muslim. They have created enough fear in the minds of people... Waqf Board will function according to the law...," he said.

On Monday during the parliamentary speech, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned the government against tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in its current form, saying that it would lead to social instability in the country.

Owaisi said that the Bill has been rejected by the entire Muslim community.

"I am cautioning and warning this government if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, which will be a violation of Articles 25, 26 and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left," the AIMIM chief said during his address in the Lok Sabha.

"You want to make India 'Viksit Bharat', we want 'Viksit Bharat'. You want to take this country back to the '80s and early '90s, it will be your responsibility," he added.

He further said, "As a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid...I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that. We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly, that my community we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me." (ANI)