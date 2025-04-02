Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes BJP Over Waqf Amendment Bill, Accuses Government of Religious Interference

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government over the Waqf Amendment Bill alleging that the legislation is against "the integrity of the nation" and that government is "interfering in this matter of religion".

Participating in the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha, Gogoi said the nationalism of Congress is that which is enshrined in the Constitution.

"Did the Minority Affairs Ministry make this bill, or did some other department make it? Where did this Bill come from?... Today, the condition of minorities in the country has become such that today, the government will have to give a certificate of their religion... Will they ask for a certificate from other religions whether you have completed five years or not? Why is this being asked in this bill? Why is the government interfering in this matter of religion," Gogoi said.

"Our constitution says that every citizen must receive political, social and economic justice.... freedom of expression and religion...this Bill is an attack on the fundamental structure of the constitution. This government aims to dilute the constitution through this Bill. Second, they want to defame the minority community. Third, they want to divide Indian society," he alleged.

Gogoi rejected Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's allegations against the Congress and said he should authenticate them.

"What the minister said about the UPA government was entirely misleadinge. We demand that this be authenticated," Gogoi said.

In his remarks, Rijiju said there were some anomalies in this bill, so it was necessary to amend it.

"I had mentioned earlier that any Indian could create a Waqf, but this was not the case in 1995. In 2013, you made changes, and now we have reinstated the 1995 provision, ensuring that only someone who has practiced Islam for a minimum of five years can create a Waqf," Rijiju said.

"About the work done in 2012-2013, I want to mention that the elections were approaching and the Model Code of Conduct was about to be imposed. The elections happened in April-May 2014. On March 5, 2014, the UPA government transferred 123 prime properties under the Housing and Urban Development Ministry to the Delhi Waqf Board. What was the need? Only a few days were left before elections. Couldn't you have waited? You thought this would help you win the elections but you lost the election anyway, so what was the gain? Such actions don't win votes," the minister added.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP was seeking to raise questions about a community which took part in the freedom struggle.

"A few weeks ago, their double-engine government didn't even allow people to offer Namaz on roads. They will talk (about minorities). You claim to sympathise with the minorities, but I want to ask how many MPs are from the minority communities," he added.

The Congress leader rejected Rijiju's contentions about the changes in the bill.

"The minister had said while introducing the Bill earlier that there have been discussions on the same. However, this is misleading. In 2023, the minority affairs committee met four times...I urge the government to table the minutes of these meetings. They didn't even mention the Waqf (amendment) bill even once," Gogoi said.

"Today they (the government) have their eyes on the land of a particular community. Tomorrow, their eyes will be on the land of other minorities of the society," he alleged.

The Congress MP said that the government was trying to spread misconception regarding Waqf Act in 1995 stating that women don't have a role.

"All these provisions are already there in the law, whether it is protection of widows or giving more help to women. They talk about reform, but they reduced the revenue that should have come, why did they reduce it? Don't you want the Waqf board to function better?" he asked.

Rijiju said all parties in INDIA bloc are opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In his remarks, Rijiju called upon the opposition members to have "a change of heart" and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The minister, who moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, said the bill will not be implemented with retrospective effect and dismissed allegations that it is aimed at "snatching" property.

Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

"I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both the Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India till date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee...Till date, a total of 284 delegations....of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions," Rijiju said.

The minister rejected opposition members' allegation that the bill was unconstitutional and said the Centre has not taken any additional powers through the bill. (ANI)