Congress Slams BJP for Undermining Constitution, Accuses AAP of Being 'B Team

Indore: As the Congress party is gearing up for its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Indore, a site of great historical significance as the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said that program will be organised to raise their voices to save the Constitution.

"Today in Mhow, under the leadership of our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, our leaders have taken a program to raise their voices to save the Constitution and for that, we all have come here. Recently, Maharashtra Assembly elections were held, and the Election Commission has committed irregularities in it, it has become clear... The Election Commission is working to strangle democracy," he said.

He further accused the BJP attempting of dismantling India's constitutional system and also claimed AAP in Punjab is BJP's 'B team', citing the broken Ambedkar statue as proof. He accused the BJP & allies of trying to erase Ambedkar's ideology from India.

"The work of ending the constitutional system of the country was started by the BJP at the Center... The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is their B party, there the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was broken. So it has become clear that the BJP and its allies are working to eliminate the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar from this country.." he said.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also targeted Union Minister Shah and said that if the latter has so much disrespect for Babasaheb then he doesn't deserve to remain on the post.

"The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) insulted BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Babasaheb gave the Constitution and he has become the Home Minister because of that Constitution. If he has so much disrespect for him, I don't think he deserves to remain in this post... the Congress is realizing its inherited duty that be it Mahatma Gandhi or Bhimrao Ambedkar or Our Constitution, we have to fight for it and make people aware so that they can answer...." Mir told ANI.

Congress is holding a massive 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indore's Mhow in which prominent Congress leaders across the country are participating.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the rally and will address a public gathering on the occasion. (ANI)