BJP's Parvesh Verma Reiterates Allegations of AAP Distributing Alcohol, Money

New Delhi: BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma on Thursday reiterated his allegations the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been distributing alcohol, money and getting CCTV cameras of fake Chinese companies installed to influence the voters here.

Alleging further, Verma said that thousands of vehicles have come to Delhi from Punjab in just one week.

Speaking to ANI, Parvesh Verma said, "So many vehicles have come from Punjab in just one week, thousands of vehicles. The Chief Minister, MLAs, councillors, the entire party is coming here and giving alcohol to people, giving them money, getting CCTV cameras of fake Chinese companies installed, influencing the voters here. So yesterday Delhi Police also asked for an answer as to who all have been given security, who all have come here."

Verma stated that workers can come and work in the elections, but they cannot distribute alcohol and money.

He further slammed the AAP government and questioned what they have done in the last 11 years.

"Workers can come and work in the elections, but alcohol and money cannot be distributed. They (AAP) do not have any issues. They have done nothing in the last 11 years... They have made fun of Delhi's residents... What they did for 11 years? Which collage, university, hospital and flyovers they made?..." Verma stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parvesh Verma said he had complained to the Election Commission that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet colleagues distributed cash and alcohol to voters in the constituency to influence them in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"I have filed a complaint to the Election Commission and also filed a written complaint to the Delhi Police, that in last one week, thousands of cars of Punjab are roaming around in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Punjab CM, ministers, their MLAs and their party workers are roaming in their private cars that have 'Government of Punjab' stickers pasted on them. They are distributing alcohol, CCTVs and money here," Verma told ANI.

He said that the AAP leaders were making false allegations against him for fear of loss in the New Delhi constituency where Kejriwal is AAP's candidate.

"They know that they are losing the elections hence they are making false statements against me. I have filed a Rs.100 crore defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. I will use the money for the people of New Delhi assembly," he said.

The AAP hit back at Verma and accused him of "insulting" Punjabis. Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning said that Delhi was home to lakhs of Punjabis whose ancestors made countless sacrifices for the country.

"There are lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Lakhs of Punjabi refugees also live in Delhi who left everything behind during the difficult times of partition and settled in Delhi. Their families have also suffered numerous hardships," Kejriwal posted on X.

Demanding an apology from the BJP, he said that the statement made by the BJP leaders was an insult to the martyrdom and sacrifices of the Punjabi people. Delhi has been nurtured by Punjabi and calling them a threat to the country was an insult to lakhs who live here, Kejriwal added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. (ANI)