BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar files nomination for Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra): BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar on Sunday filed his nomination for the Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He filed his nomination in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, both Deputy Chief Ministers - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party leader Chandrakant Patil and others.

The election for the post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, December 9.

Notably, Rahul Narwekar has served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the last term of the Mahayuti government.

On Saturday, he took oath as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Colaba constituency.

Narwekar posted on X, "In witness of the constitution established by law, I was elected from Colaba Assembly Constituency and sworn in today as a member of the Legislative Assembly in Dimakh. I will do my best to deserve the trust you have shown me."



Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar has been serving as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

A total of 173 newly elected MLAs took oath on Saturday before the house was adjourned.

The remaining 115 MLAs, largely from the opposition are yet to take oath.

This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced that the party's winning MLAs will not take the oath of office on Saturday during the ongoing special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Sheikh took their oath of office, despite opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Thackeray had raised doubts about the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Today we have decided that our (Shiv Sena UBT) winning MLAs will not take the oath. If this was the mandate of the people, people would have been happy and celebrated it. However, there was no such celebration or enthusiasm from the public. We have doubts about EVM," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar hit back at Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray's allegations questioning the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that the opposition should approach the Election Commission or the courts if they have concerns.

"There is no point in making such allegations here. They (the opposition) should go to the Election Commission and if they do not get justice there, they should approach the court," said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (ANI)