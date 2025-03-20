BJP does not care about farmers: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of farmers' protests, stating that they don't care about the farmers.

Slamming the BJP, Yadav said that no government should do injustice to farmers and hence their demands should be discussed.

Speaking to reporters, the SP chief said, "As far as farmers are concerned, the BJP does not care about them... We have to improve our system from the ground, make farmers prosperous. But the BJP sees the economy from above and makes big people rich... No government anywhere should do injustice to farmers, their demands should be discussed..."

Earlier today, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee condemned both Union and the Punjab state government for the eviction of farmers from Sambhu and Khannauir borders.

In a video shared by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu stated that today they will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the "atrocities" on farmers.

"We condemn the action against farmers by the Bhagwant Mann government in collaboration with or on the orders of the Modi government. The Bhagwant Mann government and Modi government will have to pay a heavy price for this. Today, we will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the atrocities on farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, security was heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

The police officials used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher on Wednesday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav further hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation alleging that women and daughters of the state are most "unsafe" under this government.

"...You can't even imagine what happened to a girl in Prayagraj. Her eyes were gouged out, she was raped. The BJP's own statistics show that women and daughters are most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh under their government. Is this the BJP's zero tolerance towards law and order?" he said. (ANI)