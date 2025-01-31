BJP Criticized as 'Suit-Boot Ki Sarkar' Ahead of Union Budget by Clyde Crasto

Mumbai: With the Union Budget set to be presented on Saturday, NCP-SCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto launched a strong critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of consistently prioritising the elite over common people.

Crasto voiced his expectations: "Going by the past records, we are looking forward to the Budget tomorrow. But the BJP is known to be a 'suit-boot ki sarkar', they present budget for different strata of people."

He emphasised the need for the Budget to prioritise the welfare of common people, "The Budget needs to be for the common people, how the common people prosper, what benefits they have. I hope the Budget tomorrow is people-friendly because we need to serve the people of India."

Crasto also weighed in on recent political statements, particularly Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He criticised Fadnavis for his choice of words, saying, "He is a tall leader of BJP now that he has become the CM. He should choose his words before speaking. I think it does not befit his position. I think BJP are the masters of lying. They have been lying to the people of Maharashtra and India."

On Akhilesh Yadav's comments about the Delhi elections, Crasto said, "One thing is clear, that the people of Delhi are not happy with BJP. I am sure Akhilesh Yadav has done his homework, therefore he is making these statements."

Addressing the corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal made by BJP's Amit Shah, Crasto responded sharply: "BJP has no right to speak on corruption. All those people that they accused of corruption are today themselves in the party."

He added, "If Mr Amit Shah is accusing somebody of corruption, then he should start cleaning up his own system, his own party. Because they have taken all these so-called corrupt people in their party, washed them clean, given them high positions and made them ministers." (ANI)