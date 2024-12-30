Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes BJP for Police Post Construction Near Mosque in Sambhal

Hyderabad: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the construction work of the police post near Jama Masjid in Sambhal and accused the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh of fostering a "communal mindset" by creating suspicion and monitoring Muslim areas with CCTV cameras and police outposts.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi questioned the government's priorities, asking why they can construct a police outpost near a historic mosque in Sambhal but fail to provide basic amenities like education and healthcare.

Highlighting the disparities in public services provided to Muslim-majority areas, the AIMIM leader said, "There are empirical studies which have been done which clearly show that the governments have never ensured that where you have a higher number of Muslims living in that place or locality or area, the government have failed to provide public services. For example, hospitals. schools, colleges."

He further pointed out a recent study by Paul Lovosad of Dartmouth College, MIT, underscoring the discrimination faced by these communities, particularly under the BJP government.

"Now, a recent study has been done by Paul Lovosad of Dartmouth College, MIT, which clearly shows the amount of discrimination the governments have shown, especially the BJP government in not providing public services," Owaisi said.

He further highlighted the alarming dropout rates among Muslim women, low literacy rates, and limited graduates within the Muslim community, as well as pressing medical issues.

"If you have the wherewithal to construct a police outpost right opposite the Sambal historical masjid, why can't you construct schools, colleges and hospitals in Sambal? It is a known fact that the dropout rate is the highest among Muslim women. It is a known fact that low literacy rates prevail among the Muslims. It is a known fact that you have the lowest number of graduates in the Muslim community," he said.

"There are various medical issues. So why isn't the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh interested in solving these problems so that they claim that they want a Viksit Bharat, then why don't you provide all these services, but have a communal mindset and you are strengthening that communal mindset by creating a suspicion that these Muslim areas have to be monitored by CCTV by police outposts...This creation of police check posts is nothing but strengthening suspicion among Muslims, creating a hate atmosphere. That is what the BJP government is doing in Uttar pradesh which I condemn," Owaisi added.

Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near the construction site to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra on Monday said that the construction work of the police post near Jama Masjid in Sambhal is being done at a fast pace and will be ready in a few days.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Chandra said, "The construction of the post is currently in progress. It will be established as soon as possible. So that the force staying here can stay comfortably."

"The construction of the post is being expedited due to the urgent need for accommodation, as a large number of forces are currently living outdoors in the cold. Since there are no nearby facilities, the work is being completed at a fast pace. The post will be ready in a few days," ASP Chandra said.

This development comes after recent violence in the area, during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque last month, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals. (ANI)