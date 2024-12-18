Amit Shah Responds to Kharge: Congress Will Stay in Opposition for 15 Years

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Wednesday responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation.

"Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that," Shah said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Amit Shah's remark on Babasaheb Ambedkar demanding an apology from Shah for his remarks during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kharge also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Shah by midnight if he truly respects Ambedkar.

"We demand that Amit Shah should apologize and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then he should be sacked by midnight... He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

The Congress President condemned Shah's statement saying that the BJP-led NDA government don't believe in the Consitution.

"Yesterday, Amit Shah said something which is very condemnable. It is unfortunate that a Dalit, who should be worshipped, was insulted. I am forced to say that these people (BJP-led NDA government) don't believe in the Constitution," he said.

"PM Modi made 6-7 tweets to defend Amit Shah. What was the need for this? If someone says wrong about BR Ambedkar, he should be removed from the cabinet. But they are friends and are supporting each other's sins," the Congress chief said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that Shah exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they were clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented.

A massive political row has erupted over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Congress has accused Shah of being anti-Ambedkar and has demanded his resignation. (ANI)