Akhilesh Yadav Slams Centre Over Deportation of Indian Citizens from US

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Central government for its silence on the deportation of Indian citizens from the US, who were allegedly handcuffed and treated inhumanely.

"Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect?" said the Samajwadi Party chief.

He also urged Centre to allow the opposition to discuss the issue in the ongoing Budget Session in the Parliament.

"We want the govt to reply to this and allow the opposition to discuss the issue in parliament...," he said.

Meanwhile, MPs of the opposition parties including Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hold a protest outside the parliament over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the US.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and a few other leaders were seen being handcuffed to mark their protest alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment while being deported from the US.

Congress today submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals from the US.

The Motion says, "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad."

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm over ruckus on the issue. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that he will address the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on the issue.

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk." (ANI)