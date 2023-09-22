External Affairs Ministry
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:17 pm
India slams China for denying accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh; Thakur cancels visit
J·Sep 13, 2023, 12:24 am
PM meets MEA, PMO officers, commends them for successfully holding G20 Summit
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ukraine minister hands over Zelensky's letter to PM Modi, seeks additional humanitarian aid
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Terrorism threats persist: India welcomes UN action again Pak-based LeT's Makki
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.