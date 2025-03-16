New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon arrives in Delhi

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Delhi on Sunday for an official visit to India. Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel, welcomed him at the airport.

Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will begin in New Delhi on March 17-19.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand as he arrives in New Delhi on his first official visit. Received by MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, at the airport. PM Luxon will also be the Chief Guest & Keynote Speaker in the @raisinadialogue 2025."

Later in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on Christopher Luxon. On Monday, he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, according to the media advisory released by MEA.

During his visit, Luxon and PM Narendra Modi will meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. The leaders will see an exchange of MoUs at the Hyderabad House, and later in the day, PM Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the MEA.

On Tuesday, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda. He will travel to Mumbai on Wednesday.

During his visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will call on Christopher Luxon. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. He will depart from India on March 20.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. The theme of the 2025 edition is "Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet." (ANI)