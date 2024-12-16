Supreme Court Seeks UP Govt's Response on Azam Khan & Son's Bail Plea in Machine Theft Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file the reply to the plea by Former Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, and his son challenging the Allahabad High Court's order rejecting their bail application in a machine theft case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued notice on Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan.

Khan and his son have challenged the Allahabad High Court order. Allahabad HC in September rejected their bail plea in the machine theft case.

The case was registered against Azam Khans and others in 2022 accusing them of stealing the road-cleaning machine purchased by the Rampur district's Nagar Palika Parishad.

It was further alleged that the machine was later recovered from Rampur's Jauhar University. (ANI)