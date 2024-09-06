SC says no to Sandip Ghosh plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh plea against Calcutta High Court decision ordering CBI probe into graft case whereby he raised objection on the adverse remarks made against him.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected Sandip Ghosh plea.

The top court said that Sandip Ghosh don't have locus to intervene in public interest litigation alleging financial irregularities. Meanwhile Ghosh counsel told the court that he is not against investigation by the CBI but raised an objection on the observation made against him by the Calcutta High Court. Ghosh lawyer saud that connecting him with the RG Kar rape incident is injustice.

But the top court said that Ghosh was a principal of the RG Kar college when the incidents took place. The court also said that it is a matter of the investigation and for this it has already sought a status report from the CBI on the suo motu petition initiated by it on the incident.

The Calcutta High Court while ordering CBI probe and asked the probe agency to submit a progress report on the investigation.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case. On August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among other places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

—ANI