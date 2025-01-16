SC declines to entertain PIL seeking release of Pakistani prisoners from Indian jails

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Central government to release the Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails of India who have completed their punishment or are acquitted.

A bench headed by Justice MM Sundresh declined to hear the matter saying a similar petition has been pending before the apex court.

The petition filed by advocate Nitin Mattoo said Pakistani prisoners who have completed their punishment or acquitted or against whom a case is not made but are in prisons should be released.

It further should direct the Centre to make the list of the prisoners available online on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs so that the relatives of Indian citizens who are lodged in Pakistani jails can be found in the interest of justice, stated the plea.

Mattoo said he filed an RTI application and sought information regarding the list of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails of India, including those under trial and whose sentence has been completed.

As per the list issued by the government in reply to the RTI application on April 23, 2024, 337 persons languishing in Indian jails.

Out of 337, 103 persons of Pakistani nationality have completed their sentences and still languishing in jail here, stated the plea.

The advocate said he approached the government on urgent release of the Pakistani prisoners with the representation but no action has been taken in this regard by them, hence, he approached the top court.

Mattoo said his intention behind filling of the petition is to ensure that any prisoner who is illegally lodged in jails of India shall be released with immediate effect.

"The prisoners lodged in jails have completed their sentences but still are languishing in jail due to which there is direct loss to the state exchequers of states where the prisoners are lodged in jail. Hence, loss to state exchequer is direct injury to public at large. Further not releasing the prisoners to their country is injustice to them as per Article 21 A of Constitution of India," it added. (ANI)