MP Engineer Rashid seeks modification of condition expenses for travel from Tihar to Parliament

New Delhi: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has moved to Delhi High Court for modification of order granting him permission to attend Parliament Session in custody.

He has sought waiving off the condition of expenses for travel from Tihar Jail to Parliament and back to Jail.

It is stated that Tihar Jail authorities are charging Rs. 1.45 lakh for one day travel expenses. He was granted permission on March 25.

It is submitted that the cost now being sought by the Jail Authorities is excessively high, and the Applicant is not in a financial position to bear the same.

This matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice bench for urgent listing, which refused the same. The matter has been listed for hearing before the concerned bench tomorrow.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh has moved an application through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi seeking an Order modifying the Final Order dated 25.03.2025, passed by the High Court and waiving the condition and deleted.

It is submitted that after the order was uploaded on March 26, 2025 in the afternoon, the Counsel for the Engineer Rashid received an email from the concerned Jail authorities on March 26, 2025 at 8:21 PM informing that the Appellant is required to pay approx. Rs 1,45,736 (One Lakh, Forty Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty Six Only) each day for travel and related arrangements, a total sum of R. 8,74,416 for six days.

It is also submitted that given the Applicant's custodial status, he is unable to arrange for such a substantial amount. It is further submitted that even on prior occasions, when the Applicant was allowed to take Oath at Parliament in terms of Order dated July 02, 2024; and also when the Applicant was allowed to attend the Parliamentary session in terms of Judgment of February 10, 2025, no such similar condition was imposed upon him requiring him to bear the cost of travel or other arrangements.

It is stated in the plea that in both prior instances, the issue of expense related to travel and other arrangements was not imposed on the applicant.

The Applicant before the hugh Court as well as Trial Court nor was such issue raised by the Jail Authorities or the NIA.

Furthermore, even in the instant case, the question of expense has likewise not been raised by either the Jail Authority or the Prosecuting Agency.

It is submitted that the Applicant has been in custody since 09.08.2019, and does not have means to make such huge and excessive amounts.

It is also submitted that the family of the Applicant has, with great difficulty, managed to collect through crowdfunding and pay one day's expenses, i.e. for 27.03.2025. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh to attend Parliament sessions in custody. He has been allowed to attend the session from March 26 to April 4, 2024.

He will be sent from Tihar Jail to Parliament House in custody on each of the dates on which the Lok Sabha is in session between 26.03.2025 and 04.04.2025 during the hours that the Lok Sabha is in session on those days. Thereafter, he will be taken back to prison.

The High Court had said that the expense for the aforesaid travel and other arrangements shall be borne by the appellant.

Engineer Rashid had moved a petition seeking permission to attend a Parliament Session. His earlier plea was dismissed by the trial court on March 10. However, he was earlier allowed to attend a Parliament Session in the first session for two days in February. (ANI)